Farmers to Get Pending PM Kisan Scheme Money With Next Instalment

Farmers who didn’t receive their previous instalments under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme can heave a sigh of relief. According to PM Kisan Yojana, if a farmer’s name is included in the beneficiary list and due to some reason the instalment gets stuck, the beneficiary will receive the money along with the next instalment.

Media reports suggest that the Government is considering doubling the amount given to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under the revised scheme, farmers will get Rs 12000 in three instalments instead of Rs 6000 every year. Around 12.14 crore farmer families have benefited from the scheme so far.

A huge number of farmers didn’t receive the 9th instalment because of technical glitches in the system. However, if the farmer’s name is included in the list and the money is stuck, he will receive it along with the next instalment. However, there is a condition here: The concerned farmer should ensure there is no error in his application.

Among the common reasons for the farmers not receiving their money include mistakes in Aadhaar details, bank account numbers or other details. Any such mistakes can be corrected by visiting the official portal of PM Kisan Yojana. The website that the farmer needs to visit is: pmkisan.gov.in/Grievance.aspx.

