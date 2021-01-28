News18 Logo

Farmers’ Tractor Rally Violence LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to Visit Injured Cops; FIR Against Actor Deep Sidhu

News18.com | January 28, 2021, 10:50 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Tractor Rally Violence LIVE Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a visit to police personnel injured in the Red Fort violence when rioting farmers broke barricades, climbed the ramparts of the monument and hoisted a religious flag. Over 300 cops were injured in the incident and 22 FIRs were filed. The Delhi Police has also named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort violence. As protesting farmers turned rioters on Tuesday in New Delhi, the name of actor Deep Sidhu emerged at the forefront of the desecration that happened at the Red Fort. While farmer unions alleged it was “fringe elements” like him who instigated protesters and turned the agitation violent, Sidhu defended his actions, saying they did not remove the national flag at the Red Fort, but only put up the 'Nishan Sahib' as a symbolic protest.

The violent turn of events after two months of farmers' agitation has exposed the movement, even as unions and leaders continue to disassociate themselves from the faction that stormed the Red Fort. Following the violence, two farmer unions withdrew from the protests on Wednesday. The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), which had publicly denounced the Republic Day violence, pulled out of the ongoing protests against the three contentious farm laws that the farmers claim will benefit only big corporates and not growers.
Jan 28, 2021 10:50 (IST)

Latest visuals from Ghazipur border where farmers are protesting 

Jan 28, 2021 10:37 (IST)

Delhi Police tightens security at Tikri Border

Jan 28, 2021 10:36 (IST)

Shah to Visit Injured Cops | Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit two hospitals where police personnel injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 have been admitted in north Delhi.

Jan 28, 2021 10:35 (IST)

Delhi Police Notice to Farmers | Delhi Police issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Balbir S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally. They have been asked to reply within 3 days: Delhi Police

Farmers’ Tractor Rally Violence LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to Visit Injured Cops; FIR Against Actor Deep Sidhu
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day in New Delhi. (PTI)

We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from this protest right away,” ANI quoted RKMS national convener VM Singh as saying.

Singh also blamed BKU’s Rakesh Tikait for pressuring the farmers to take a different route than the one designated for the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh said he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor parade, adding his union was ending its protest being staged at the Chilla border.

