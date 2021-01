Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence LIVE Updates: Tikait Brothers Disagree as Authorities Asked to Clear Protest Site; Power, Water Supply Restored at Ghazipur Border

Farmers carry flags during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border. (PTI)



But his brother Naresh Tikait, who is President of the same union, said that the over two-month-long farmers' agitation will end on Thursday.



A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate in Ghazipur bordering Delhi with heavy security deployed while frequent power cuts were witnessed in the evening at the protest site, where BKU members, led by Rakesh Tikait, have stayed put since November 28.



Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) and BKU (Ekta) met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday. They said they were also hurt by the Red Fort incident, adding the government had assured them it would continue with commitments made during talks with farmers.



The crowd at protest sites at Singhu and Tikri borders was visibly thin on Thursday. But farmer unions said it was because the protesters, who had come to the national capital to take part in the January 26 march, have returned home.



Additional police personnel were deployed at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders -- the three main sites where farmers have been protesting -- as a preventive measure. The Singhu border, one of the major protest sites that has been home to thousands of farmers for over two months, was noticeably less populated on Thursday than what it used to be before the Republic day, or even before that.