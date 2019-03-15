English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farooq Abdullah Calls on People of J&K to Unite Against 'Divisive Agenda' of RSS-BJP
The sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the general elections will provide an opportunity to people to secure a peaceful future for themselves.
File photo of Farooq Abdullah.
Loading...
Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday called on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to trounce the "divisive agenda" of the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He said communal forces will try to vitiate the atmosphere but people must not get swayed by their "malicious propaganda".
"It is high time for the people of all the regions across the state to put up a strong front against the divisive agenda of the RSSBJP in the state. I am sure that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the RSS and its ilk," Abdullah said.
He was interacting with delegations from various parts of the valley at the NC headquarters here.
The sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the general elections will provide an opportunity to people to secure a peaceful future for themselves.
"If the people don't forge unity at this time, the posterity will never forgive us. It is for us to bequeath our coming generations a peaceful future," Abdullah said.
"The forthcoming general elections afford the people an opportunity to secure themselves a peaceful future shorn of communal strife," he added.
Abdullah exuded confidence that people of Jammu and Kashmir will give a befitting reply to communal forces in the elections beginning April 11.
"These forces directly and indirectly will try to vitiate the atmosphere but we as a peace loving society should not allow ourselves to get swayed by their malicious propaganda," he said.
"In the forthcoming elections, people of the state will give a befitting reply to such forces that are contriving to create wedge between various regions of the state," he said.
Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. The results would be announced on May 23.
He said communal forces will try to vitiate the atmosphere but people must not get swayed by their "malicious propaganda".
"It is high time for the people of all the regions across the state to put up a strong front against the divisive agenda of the RSSBJP in the state. I am sure that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the RSS and its ilk," Abdullah said.
He was interacting with delegations from various parts of the valley at the NC headquarters here.
The sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the general elections will provide an opportunity to people to secure a peaceful future for themselves.
"If the people don't forge unity at this time, the posterity will never forgive us. It is for us to bequeath our coming generations a peaceful future," Abdullah said.
"The forthcoming general elections afford the people an opportunity to secure themselves a peaceful future shorn of communal strife," he added.
Abdullah exuded confidence that people of Jammu and Kashmir will give a befitting reply to communal forces in the elections beginning April 11.
"These forces directly and indirectly will try to vitiate the atmosphere but we as a peace loving society should not allow ourselves to get swayed by their malicious propaganda," he said.
"In the forthcoming elections, people of the state will give a befitting reply to such forces that are contriving to create wedge between various regions of the state," he said.
Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. The results would be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
- New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel ABS
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results