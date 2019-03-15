Farooq Abdullah Calls on People of J&K to Unite Against 'Divisive Agenda' of RSS-BJP

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday called on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to trounce the "divisive agenda" of the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.He said communal forces will try to vitiate the atmosphere but people must not get swayed by their "malicious propaganda"."It is high time for the people of all the regions across the state to put up a strong front against the divisive agenda of the RSSBJP in the state. I am sure that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the RSS and its ilk," Abdullah said.He was interacting with delegations from various parts of the valley at the NC headquarters here.The sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the general elections will provide an opportunity to people to secure a peaceful future for themselves."If the people don't forge unity at this time, the posterity will never forgive us. It is for us to bequeath our coming generations a peaceful future," Abdullah said."The forthcoming general elections afford the people an opportunity to secure themselves a peaceful future shorn of communal strife," he added.Abdullah exuded confidence that people of Jammu and Kashmir will give a befitting reply to communal forces in the elections beginning April 11."These forces directly and indirectly will try to vitiate the atmosphere but we as a peace loving society should not allow ourselves to get swayed by their malicious propaganda," he said."In the forthcoming elections, people of the state will give a befitting reply to such forces that are contriving to create wedge between various regions of the state," he said.Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. The results would be announced on May 23.