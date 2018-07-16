GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Farooq Abdullah Charged by CBI in Scam Linked to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association

The BCCI gave 112 crore to the JKCA between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2018, 6:21 PM IST
File photo of Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and three others in a special court in Srinagar in connection with alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

The agency has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under the Ranbir Penal Code against Abdullah, the then president of JKCA, Md Saleem Khan - the then general secretary, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza - the then treasuer and Bashir Ahmad Misgar, an executive in the J&K Bank.

The BCCI gave 112 crore to the JKCA between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state. Of this, Rs 43.69 crore was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused, the agency has alleged.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Photogallery