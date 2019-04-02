Farooq Abdullah Dares Modi Govt to 'Even Touch' Articles 35A and 370

Heightening the electoral pitch of his party, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday dared the Narendra Modi-led central government to "even touch" articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution which provide special status to the state.Addressing a gathering of National Conference supporters in Ganderbal town, Abdullah said, "The moment they touch article 370 or 35A, the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India will end. I dare them to even touch article 370 and 35A."He argued that if these articles were supposed to be temporary, then the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was also temporary.In a stinging attack on PM Modi, Abdullah said, "Modi is not the only person capable of running the country. He is an actor. I have never seen an actor like him till now.”"(BJP leaders) Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley said they will abolish articles 35A and 370. Let them do it. We will see how they do it," Abdullah added.Abdullah is seeking votes for his re-election to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar where Ganderbal district falls.