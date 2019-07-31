Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farooq Abdullah Questioned by ED in J&K Cricket Association Money Laundering Case

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president also appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office after the ED filed the money laundering case based on an FIR by the CBI.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The ED on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state's cricket association, officials said.

They said Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

