English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farooq Abdullah Questioned by ED in J&K Cricket Association Money Laundering Case
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president also appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office after the ED filed the money laundering case based on an FIR by the CBI.
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The ED on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state's cricket association, officials said.
They said Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- 43 Off 12 balls – Mohammad Nabi’s Blitz Destroys Surrey at Oval
- CAB to Give Lifetime Achievement Award to Arun Lal
Photogallery
Loading...