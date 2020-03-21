Farooq Abdullah Releases Rs 1 Crore From his MPLAD Funds to Check Spread of Coronavirus in J&K
The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.
NC president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds on Saturday to combat the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.
He added that of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.
The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 22-Year-Old Tested Positive for Coronavirus Shares How it All Started With a 'Dry Cough'
- Coronavirus Doesn't Stop Rashami Desai from Bargaining for Veggies from Vendor
- Coronavirus: Sara Ali Khan is Sticking to This Homemade Drink for Better Immunity
- Four New Asteroids are Approaching Earth This Weekend, Says NASA
- Played One of my Biggest Matches Under PK Banerjee: Bhaichung Bhutia