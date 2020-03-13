Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Farooq Abdullah Visits Father Sheikh Abdullah's Grave Following Release, Offers Prayers

Dressed in a black kurta, a traditional 'Karakuli' cap and dark sunglasses because of a recent eye surgery, Abdullah spent some time at the grave.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah (ANI Image)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah visited his father Sheikh Abdullah's grave, located on the banks of the Dal Lake at Hazratbal here, shortly after being released from his 221-day detention on Friday.

Accompanied by his wife Moile, grandson Adeem and other members of the family, Abdullah offered prayers at the grave of his father.

Dressed in a black kurta, a traditional 'Karakuli' cap and dark sunglasses because of a recent eye surgery, Abdullah spent some time at the grave.

He could not offer prayers on his father's death anniversary on December 5 last year as he was in detention under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Talking to reporters at his residence earlier on Friday after the PSA slapped on him was revoked by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Abdullah said, "I am grateful to every one who prayed for us but this freedom is not complete.

"Freedom will be complete when all leaders Omar, Mehbooba ji and all the others who are in prisons of the state or outside the state are released. I hope government will take action soon to release every one...," he said.

