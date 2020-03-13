Farooq Abdullah Visits Father Sheikh Abdullah's Grave Following Release, Offers Prayers
Dressed in a black kurta, a traditional 'Karakuli' cap and dark sunglasses because of a recent eye surgery, Abdullah spent some time at the grave.
Farooq Abdullah (ANI Image)
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah visited his father Sheikh Abdullah's grave, located on the banks of the Dal Lake at Hazratbal here, shortly after being released from his 221-day detention on Friday.
Accompanied by his wife Moile, grandson Adeem and other members of the family, Abdullah offered prayers at the grave of his father.
Dressed in a black kurta, a traditional 'Karakuli' cap and dark sunglasses because of a recent eye surgery, Abdullah spent some time at the grave.
He could not offer prayers on his father's death anniversary on December 5 last year as he was in detention under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).
Talking to reporters at his residence earlier on Friday after the PSA slapped on him was revoked by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Abdullah said, "I am grateful to every one who prayed for us but this freedom is not complete.
"Freedom will be complete when all leaders Omar, Mehbooba ji and all the others who are in prisons of the state or outside the state are released. I hope government will take action soon to release every one...," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pic of Baby Saif Ali Khan Looking Exactly Like Taimur Goes Viral
- No Touching, Please: Is Coronavirus Killing Romance for Indians?
- BEWARE: This Coronavirus Heat Map Will Attack Your Computer, Quite Literally
- Twitter Will Not Let You Edit Tweets, But The Returning Brizzly+ is What You Need
- Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi Cinema Halls to Stay Shut Till March 31, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal