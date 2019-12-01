'Fast Track Court to Deal With Horrific Case': After 3 Days, KCR's First Reaction to Telangana Rape & Murder
In his first reaction to the gruesome rape and murder case of the 22-year-old veterinarian, K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the accused should get the maximum punishment.
Protesters demand justice for the Telangana vet.
New Delhi: Three days after the rape and murder of a vet in Telangana's Hyderabad, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a fast track court will be set up to "deal with the horrific case".
So far, at least four suspects have been arrested in the gang-rape and murder of a 22-year-old veterinarian, who charred body was found near Shadnagar town on Friday. "This gruesome case should be investigated soon and stringent action should be taken. The accused should get the maximum punishment," Telangana CM said in his first response to the incident.
The state's IT Minister KT Rama Rao also put out a statement urging the Centre to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to give the act more teeth in rape cases.
In a series of tweets, KT Rama Rao wrote, "Justice delayed is justice denied, sir...Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women & children are given capital punishment without delay & NO option for review."
The gruesome rape and murder case has led to widespread outrage as police later revealed that the crime had been pre-planned. According to authorities, the tyre of the victim's vehicle, which she had parked near the Tondupalli toll plaza, was deliberately punctured and she was unwittingly trapped by the accused.
State Home Minister Ali, who had caused outrage by saying the victim should have called the police instead of her sister, had also said the accused will be tried in a fast-track court.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 61 Written Updates: Sidharth and Vishal Fight During Task
- Ballon d'Or 2019 Winner Leaked in Viral Photo With Complete Vote Rankings
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?