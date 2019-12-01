'Fast Track Court to Deal With Horrific Case': After 3 Days, KCR's First Reaction to Telangana Rape & Murder

New Delhi: Three days after the rape and murder of a vet in Telangana's Hyderabad, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a fast track court will be set up to "deal with the horrific case".

So far, at least four suspects have been arrested in the gang-rape and murder of a 22-year-old veterinarian, who charred body was found near Shadnagar town on Friday. "This gruesome case should be investigated soon and stringent action should be taken. The accused should get the maximum punishment," Telangana CM said in his first response to the incident.

The state's IT Minister KT Rama Rao also put out a statement urging the Centre to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to give the act more teeth in rape cases.

In a series of tweets, KT Rama Rao wrote, "Justice delayed is justice denied, sir...Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women & children are given capital punishment without delay & NO option for review."

The gruesome rape and murder case has led to widespread outrage as police later revealed that the crime had been pre-planned. According to authorities, the tyre of the victim's vehicle, which she had parked near the Tondupalli toll plaza, was deliberately punctured and she was unwittingly trapped by the accused.

State Home Minister Ali, who had caused outrage by saying the victim should have called the police instead of her sister, had also said the accused will be tried in a fast-track court.

