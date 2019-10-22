Take the pledge to vote

'Fate is Like Rape, If You Can’t Resist it Then Try to Enjoy it': Kerala MP's Wife Sparks Social Media Outrage

The comment by Anna Linda Eden had drawn the ire of several social media users, following which it was pulled down from Facebook on Tuesday morning.

News18

Updated:October 22, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
'Fate is Like Rape, If You Can’t Resist it Then Try to Enjoy it': Kerala MP's Wife Sparks Social Media Outrage
File photo of Anna Linda Eden. (Image : Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala MP Hibi Eden’s wife sparked a controversy with a Facebook post in which she likened rape to fate and said that if one can’t resist it, they might as well enjoy it. The comment drew the ire of several social media users, following which Anna Linda Eden pulled the post from her Facebook account on Tuesday morning.

The post captioned — “Fate is like rape, if you can’t resist it, then try to enjoy it” — carried two short-length video clips of her child being rescued from their inundated home following the heavy downpour in Kochi on Monday and another of Hibi enjoying a sizzler.

The Congress MP had won from the Ernakulam constituency, the party’s stronghold in Kerala, in his maiden contest in the Lok Sabha polls this year. Kochi had been flooded by a heavy bout of north-east monsoon showers on Monday, throwing traffic in a state of disarray.

Anna took to social media on the same day and posted a few videos with visuals of their flooded home. The controversial video was the last one in the series.

The post sent led to outrage among netizens who then lashed back at Anna’s inappropriate remark. Neither Anna nor Hibi have issued a reaction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
