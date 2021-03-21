After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the fate of the minister hangs in balance as opposition parties have called for his resignation.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded Home Minister’s resignation and called for an impartial probe to be conducted.

A meeting is likely to be held among the ruling parties in view of the developments. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is in Agra, is likely to come back to Mumbai and hold a closed-door meeting.

Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner on Wednesday after the Sachin Waze case. Two days ago, Deshmukh had said on a public platform that “unpardonable mistakes were found” on part of Singh, leading to his ouster. Singh had claimed on Saturday that the Home Minister had given an extortion target of Rs 100 crore to suspended policeman Sachin Waze.

“I have been made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers,” he wrote in the eight-page letter. A copy of the letter has been marked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Additional Home Secretary and Maharashtra Governor.

Sources said that Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is of the opinion that the Home Minister should resign.

However, the NCP thinks his ouster will be the admission of guilt. But the party’s stand will be clearer only after Sharad Pawar returns to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s office confirmed that it had received the letter at 4.36 in the evening. He is likely to play an important role in the development. Vanchit bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar will meet the Governor on Monday at 12:30 pm. Ambedkar has alleged breakdown of constitutional machinery and law and order in the state.

Home minister Amit Shah has already been approached for imposing president rule in Maharashtra. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had also demanded detailed enquiry into the matter and appeared before Amit Shah.

BJP will hold state-wide protest in Maharashtra on Sunday, seeking immediate ouster of Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, however, has tweeted refuting charges. “The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze is Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far and threads are leading to Singh as well.”