Fatehpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Fatehpur (फतेहपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
49. Fatehpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Fatehpur is 67.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1820435 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Niranjan Jyoti of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,87,206 votes which was 17.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.19% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Fatehpur was: Niranjan Jyoti (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,85,898 men, 8,18,821 women and 34 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Fatehpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Fatehpur is: 25.75 80.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फतेहपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফতেহপুুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फतेहपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફતેહપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஃபத்தேபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫతేపూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫತ್ಹೇಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫത്തേപ്പൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Fatehpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VISP
--
--
Rajkumar Lodhi
PPI(D)
--
--
Ram Kumar
IND
--
--
Kamta Prasad
IND
--
--
Juber Ahmad
PSP(L)
--
--
Mahesh Chandra Sahu
JHBP
--
--
Ashok Kumar Mishra
IND
--
--
Beni Prasad
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Rakesh Sachan
BSP
--
--
Sukhdev Prasad Verma
BJP
--
--
Niranjan Jyoti
