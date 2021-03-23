Father Arrested for Raping 14-year-old Daughter Multiple Times in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, a father was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter repeatedly, the police said on Tuesday.

“The accused was arrested on Monday and booked under the charges of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the IPC at the Manesar women police station. The case is under investigation,” Sub-Inspector Munesh, the investigation officer, told IANS.

The matter came to the fore when the girl revealed her ordeal to her mother, who reported the matter to the police on Monday. A medical test revealed that she was raped.

The victim is a native of Bihar’s Madhubani district. She stays with her family in Sector-81, Gurugram.

The victim’s mother told the police that she works as a domestic help while her husband works as an auto rickshaw driver.

“My daughter told me on Monday that her father used to sexually assault her on several occasions in my absence. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone and even told her that he will kill me and my two minor daughters and expel the four of us from the house. Her father had sexually assaulted her on March 19 last,” the victim’s mother told the police.

“We have nabbed the accused father from his house. The culprit disclosed before the police that he used to rape the daughter on the pretext of money. He is to be produced before a local court on Tuesday for further legal proceedings,” the Investigation Officer added.