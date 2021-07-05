Father Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter In Madhya Pradesh

A father has been arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his minor daughter under the influence of alcohol in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Jawar village under the Javra police station of the district. The 11-year-old victim in her complaint said that her father had raped her two days ago and assaulted her several times in the past. The girl reached the police station with her uncle to lodge the complaint.

According to the police, the father used to work on construction sites in Khandwa city. She said that her father was an alcoholic. The victim further said that under the influence of alcohol, he used to beat her and later raped her.

After facing brutalities at the hand of his father, she came to the police station to lodge an FIR with her uncle, police said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. The police officials are making arrangements for the medical examination of the girl.

The police officials said that they will talk to the victim’s neighbours in order to get more information about the father. The police will also talk to the family members of the girl.

The rape accused is expected to be produced in a local court in Madhya Pradesh soon.

