Father, Brother Arrested for 'Strangling' Woman Over Love Affair in Delhi's Azadpur

The victim, identified as Sheetal, was strangled to death by her father and brother. The police registered a murder case on Sunday and arrested Lakhan (father) and his 30-year old son Raju.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly killing his daughter with the help of his son at their Azadpur residence. He purportedly took the step as the family was against Sheetal's, the victim, relationship with a boy.

The victim, identified as Sheetal, was strangled to death by her father and brother. The police registered a murder case on Sunday and arrested Lakhan (father) and his 30-year old son Raju, who lives in the neighbourhood.

The family, which claimed that the girl had committed suicide, tried to cremate her body at Kewal Park cremation ground on July 24.

However, acting on information received about a girl's suicide, SI Ravi along with HC Mohan reached the cremation ground and found that the dead body of the girl had been put on funeral pyre and all arrangements had been made to cremate the body.

The body was then shifted to BJRM hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. Following this, she was moved to a mortuary for examination. The post mortem report revealed it was a murder.

The doctor mentioned "multiple external injuries" and the cause of death was reported to be "asphyxia due to manual strangulation (throttling)." The report further said, "All the injuries are ante mortem in nature." The police registered a case under section 302 of the IPC.

