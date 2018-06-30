English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Father, Brother Booked for Killing 17-year-old Boy for Human Sacrifice
Khori village sarpanch Manoj Jatav on Saturday lodged a complaint against Indrajeet Jatav (40) and his elder son Baljeet Jatav (20) stating that Rajveer Jatav was murdered by his father and brother.
Representative image.
Jaipur: The father and brother of a 17-year-old boy were booked after the village sarpanch and locals claimed that the teenager was killed allegedly for human sacrifice in Bharatpur district, police said.
A case was registered against the father and elder brother of the deceased 17-year-old boy, they said.
Khori village sarpanch Manoj Jatav on Saturday lodged a complaint against Indrajeet Jatav (40) and his elder son Baljeet Jatav (20) stating that Rajveer Jatav was murdered by his father and brother. His funeral was conducted hurriedly near their house last night," SHO of Veir police station Sitaram Meena said.
The village sarpanch and some locals alleged that the teenager was killed for human sacrifice.
The two have been detained for interrogation, the SHO said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.
The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC, he added.
Also Watch
A case was registered against the father and elder brother of the deceased 17-year-old boy, they said.
Khori village sarpanch Manoj Jatav on Saturday lodged a complaint against Indrajeet Jatav (40) and his elder son Baljeet Jatav (20) stating that Rajveer Jatav was murdered by his father and brother. His funeral was conducted hurriedly near their house last night," SHO of Veir police station Sitaram Meena said.
The village sarpanch and some locals alleged that the teenager was killed for human sacrifice.
The two have been detained for interrogation, the SHO said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.
The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC, he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Pulls Out of Asian Games Squad
- India Thrash South Korea, to Face Iran in Kabaddi Masters Final
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line