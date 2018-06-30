Father, Brother Booked for Killing 17-year-old Boy for Human Sacrifice

The father and brother of a 17-year-old boy were booked after the village sarpanch and locals claimed that the teenager was killed allegedly for human sacrifice in Bharatpur district, police said.A case was registered against the father and elder brother of the deceased 17-year-old boy, they said.Khori village sarpanch Manoj Jatav on Saturday lodged a complaint against Indrajeet Jatav (40) and his elder son Baljeet Jatav (20) stating that Rajveer Jatav was murdered by his father and brother. His funeral was conducted hurriedly near their house last night," SHO of Veir police station Sitaram Meena said.The village sarpanch and some locals alleged that the teenager was killed for human sacrifice.The two have been detained for interrogation, the SHO said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC, he added.