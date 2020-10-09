Father, Brother Held 6 Months After Murder of Man Over Property Dispute in UP's Bareilly

Three men have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, including the father and brother of a man, who was killed almost six months back over a property dispute and then secretly buried.

The incident took place in Qila police circle in April.

The wife of the deceased had approached the police several times after the sudden death of her husband but no action was taken.

Finally, the body of the deceased was exhumed and sent for autopsy on Wednesday.

Circle officer, Saad Miyan, said that the autopsy report confirmed that the man had died of pellet injuries in the chest and head. It stated that his death was not natural.

An FIR for murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against the father and brother of the deceased. Both of them were taken into custody on Thursday.

Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan has suspended Qila SHO Manoj Kumar who had not responded to the woman's complaints.