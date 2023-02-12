All through her childhood, she saw her father wearing the khaki and, since then, she wanted to be like him. It was a dream come true for Aishwariya Singh and a moment of pride for her father, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, when she gave him a salute on passing out as an IPS officer from from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Words fail me. I received the salute from my daughter. It was an emotional moment to say the least. My heart swelled with pride and my eyes welled up on seeing the passing-out parade,” said Gyanendra Singh.

The Assam DGP said he had tears in his eyes when his daughter saluted him. “As a father, who’s also senior to her in service, both out of affection and respect she had said a long time ago that she would salute me to seek my blessings whenever we would be together in uniform,” he said. The senior officer also shared his feelings in a Twitter post.

Aishwariya did her schooling from Guwahati high school and Mother International School in Delhi. She completed her political science honours from Lady Shri Ram College and then went onto clear her UPSC. In her first attempt, she got Indian Revenue Service and, in her second, secured 97th rank and opted for IPS.

“It was the most special day possible. I gave my first salute as an IPS officer to my father, who has been an inspiration for me through and through. I couldn’t have been happier and more proud. It was surreal,” Aishwariya said.

