'Father Is Innocent': Rahul Tells Court Peter Mukerjea Was Not Aware Of Sheena Murder Plot

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea’s son, Rahul Mukerjea told a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday that he still believes that his father, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is innocent.

Rahul was being cross-examined by the main accused Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle before a special judge for CBI cases S P Naik-Nimbalkar.

Responding to Sangle’s questions, Rahul said, “I still continue with the same stand that my father is innocent. I still love my father."

Rahul said even after Peter Mukerjea’s arrest he had consistently told the media that “my father is innocent". He also admitted to writing letters to the President of India and the Prime Minister stating that his father was innocent.

“It is true to say that I still continue with the same stand that my father is innocent. I still love my father," Rahul, a witness in the case, told the court.

Rahul also denied that his father, who is out on bail since March 2020, was sponsoring his new project, Motor Cycle Cafe, in Goa.

“It is not true that I have planned to shift to Goa or have already shifted. There was an idea which came up during a discussion with my father a long time ago pertaining to Motor Cycle Cafe," said Rahul, the 69th witness to depose in the trial.

Sheena Bora Murder Case

Sheena (24), with whom Rahul Mukerjea was in a relationship, was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shayamvar Rai in 2012.

The murder came to light in 2015 when Rai, arrested in another case, spilt the beans. Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s former husband, was also arrested in the case. All the accused including Indrani are out on bail.

As per the CBI, Indrani disapproved of Sheena’s relationship with Rahul and also had financial disputes with her.

(With PTI inputs)

