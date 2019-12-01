19-year-old Son Kills Father with Screw Driver for Failing to Meet His Demands in Kolkata
Image for representation.
Kolkata: A 19-year-old man allegedly murdered his father by attacking him with a screw driver here, as the father could not meet his frequent monetary demands, the police said on Saturday.
A grievously wounded Rahmat Ali succumbed to injuries at the state-run National Medical College Hospital on Saturday.
According to police and eye-witnesses, Imran got enraged and assaulted his father, a car driver, around 8.30 p.m. on Friday as he could not give him the money.
Rahmat Ali collapsed in a pool of blood. The family members and neighbours took him to the hospital, where he died on Saturday.
Imran has been arrested and murder charge have been slapped against him.
According to the complaint, Imran killed his father as he nursed a grudge against him as he failed to meet his son's demand.
