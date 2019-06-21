Father Kills Infant Daughter in Kolkata despite Wife's Resistance, Face Disfigured Arms Twisted
An officer of South Port Police Station said that the husband was upset after his wife gave birth to a girl and often fought with her.
For Representation
Kolkata: A three-and-a-half-month-old infant girl in Kolkata was killed by her father who threw her to the ground repeatedly, twisted her arms and disfigured her face, police said on Friday.
"Seikh Raju, 25, a resident of Coal Berth Road has been arrested after his wife Afsari Begum reported the incident on Wednesday. The body of their infant daughter has been sent for post-mortem," an officer of South Port Police Station said.
He said that the man was upset after his wife gave birth to a girl and often fought with her. As per the complaint, Raju threw the baby girl down many times, twisted her arms and injured her face in order to kill her despite Begum's resistance.
The final charge sheet will be filed once the final post-mortem reports arrive, he added.
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
- Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019
- India's 'Rubber Boy' Ujjawal Vishwakarma Makes Extreme Yoga Look So Easy
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s