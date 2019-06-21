Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Father Kills Infant Daughter in Kolkata despite Wife's Resistance, Face Disfigured Arms Twisted

An officer of South Port Police Station said that the husband was upset after his wife gave birth to a girl and often fought with her.

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Father Kills Infant Daughter in Kolkata despite Wife's Resistance, Face Disfigured Arms Twisted
For Representation
Kolkata: A three-and-a-half-month-old infant girl in Kolkata was killed by her father who threw her to the ground repeatedly, twisted her arms and disfigured her face, police said on Friday.

"Seikh Raju, 25, a resident of Coal Berth Road has been arrested after his wife Afsari Begum reported the incident on Wednesday. The body of their infant daughter has been sent for post-mortem," an officer of South Port Police Station said.

He said that the man was upset after his wife gave birth to a girl and often fought with her. As per the complaint, Raju threw the baby girl down many times, twisted her arms and injured her face in order to kill her despite Begum's resistance.

The final charge sheet will be filed once the final post-mortem reports arrive, he added.

