Father of Gurugram Teenager Who Allegedly Committed Suicide Over 'Defamatory Instagram Post' Files Police Complaint

New Delhi: Two Days after a boy jumped to death in DLF Phase V, his father wrote a complaint to the Gurugram Police stating that his son took the extreme step after a girl posted a ‘defamatory’ post against him on social media.

Investigation in the matter revealed that the boy's name has not appeared in the controversial Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’ screenshots and chats. The deceased who gave his Class 12 examination this year, on Tuesday night, jumped from the balcony of his house on the 11th floor.

The security guards spotted him after rushing towards the thud sound after the teen hit the ground. He was immediately rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead on arrival.

In the complaint given to the Gurugram police, teen's father stated, a day after his son’s death one of the boy's friends approached and informed him about certain events that transpired on the night of May 4, between 10.30 - 11.30 pm, which led his son to take such a drastic step. A girl, name withheld, posted a story on her Instagram account about an alleged sexual abuse done by the deceased some two years ago. The deceased father called it “imaginative allegations” in the complaint copy.

teen's father has also provided the police with the screenshot of the said Instagram story and the chat between his deceased son and the girl.

In the Instagram story, the girl has accused the deceased of forcefully taking her to the basement, pushing her, touching her inappropriately and asking her to do things which made her uncomfortable and scared. She also goes ahead and explains why she kept quiet. She thought no one would believe her or take her side. [we have the screenshot of the alleged Instagram story]. `

Meanwhile, in the complaint, the father stated that the girl was aware of the accessibility of such posts. “This is to cause a large scale public shaming and acute mental harassment, disrepute and malign the image of my son.” The post caused immense distress, shame, fear and unbearable anxieties to my son and to protect himself from the instant public shame, he decided to end his life, he added.







The father has requested police to file an abetment to suicide case against all those people who have shared the said post and threatened the deceased.

