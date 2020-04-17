Father of Mumbai Watchman, Who Cycled Miles to Meet Him in J&K, Discharged from Hospital

New Delhi: Wazir Hussain, father of the Mumbai watchman Arif, has been discharged from PGI Chandigarh after a successful neurosurgery.

The 50-year-old man suffered a stroke on April 1 in a village near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. His son's decision to cycle 2,100 km from Mumbai to be with his father and the CRPF's intervention saved the 50-year-old man.

"My father was discharged on Friday and the CRPF brought us to the Chandigarh camp. My father still can't speak properly, but he is much better," Arif told CNN-News18.

CRPF Special DG Zulfiqar Hassan also confirmed that Wazir Hussain was on path of recovery. "He underwent neurosurgery. A stent had to be inserted," he told CNN-News18. When asked when the father-son duo could go home, Hassan said, "Let him rest for a while."

Arif said a few more CT scans have been mandated by PGI Chandigarh before a final call on travel is taken. "We are hoping that tomorrow or day after we will be able to go to Rajouri but first the hospital will conduct a few more tests," he said.

Arif is all praise for the CRPf which intervened to airlift his father from Rajouri to Jammu and then to Chandigarh.

Arif who was cycling from Mumbai to Rajouri in the absence of any transport owing to the coronavirus lockdown was also helped by the CRPF. He was provided transport by the CRPF from Vadodara to Jodhpur and then to Chandigarh.

CRPF officials said that close to Rs 50,000 was spent on treatment of Arif's father and the force will continue to take care of Wazir Hussain till he recovers completely and is given the green signal for travel to Rajouri.

