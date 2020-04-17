Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Father of Mumbai Watchman, Who Cycled Miles to Meet Him in J&K, Discharged from Hospital

The 50-year-old man suffered a stroke on April 1 in a village near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of J&K. His son's decision to cycle 2,100 km from Mumbai to be with his father and the CRPF's intervention saved the 50-year-old man.

Arunima | CNN-News18Arunima24

Updated:April 17, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Father of Mumbai Watchman, Who Cycled Miles to Meet Him in J&K, Discharged from Hospital
Arif is all praise for the CRPf which intervened to airlift his father from Rajouri to Jammu and then to Chandigarh.

New Delhi: Wazir Hussain, father of the Mumbai watchman Arif, has been discharged from PGI Chandigarh after a successful neurosurgery.

The 50-year-old man suffered a stroke on April 1 in a village near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. His son's decision to cycle 2,100 km from Mumbai to be with his father and the CRPF's intervention saved the 50-year-old man.

"My father was discharged on Friday and the CRPF brought us to the Chandigarh camp. My father still can't speak properly, but he is much better," Arif told CNN-News18.

CRPF Special DG Zulfiqar Hassan also confirmed that Wazir Hussain was on path of recovery. "He underwent neurosurgery. A stent had to be inserted," he told CNN-News18. When asked when the father-son duo could go home, Hassan said, "Let him rest for a while."

Arif said a few more CT scans have been mandated by PGI Chandigarh before a final call on travel is taken. "We are hoping that tomorrow or day after we will be able to go to Rajouri but first the hospital will conduct a few more tests," he said.

Arif is all praise for the CRPf which intervened to airlift his father from Rajouri to Jammu and then to Chandigarh.

Arif who was cycling from Mumbai to Rajouri in the absence of any transport owing to the coronavirus lockdown was also helped by the CRPF. He was provided transport by the CRPF from Vadodara to Jodhpur and then to Chandigarh.

CRPF officials said that close to Rs 50,000 was spent on treatment of Arif's father and the force will continue to take care of Wazir Hussain till he recovers completely and is given the green signal for travel to Rajouri.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,494,153

    +66,592*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,204,511

    +103,347*

  • Cured/Discharged

    560,980

    +28,150*  

  • Total DEATHS

    149,378

    +8,605*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres