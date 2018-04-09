Father of UP Woman Who Alleged Rape by BJP MLA Dies in Jail; Five Policemen Suspended

The Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended five police personnel after the father of an 18-year-old girl, who tried to self-immolate herself, died under mysterious circumstances in Unnao Jail on Monday.The teenager had tried to set herself on fire outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA from Banagarmau (Unnao) Kuldeep Singh Sengar and that the police was not taking any action. The CM’s security personnel had foiled the self-immolation bid.Now, the family is alleging that the father was killed inside the jail by supporters of the BJP MLA.The girl’s now deceased father was sent to Unnao Jail after an altercation with the BJP MLAs younger brother and the leader’s supporters. He was shifted to the district hospital by jail authorities after complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting. The father died in the early hours of Monday but the reasons behind his death could not be ascertained.Talking to the media, Unnao district hospital’s Dr Atul said, “The man was admitted to the hospital late last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in the early hours of Monday.”Speaking to News18, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has said that was all part of a political conspiracy to defame him and only a proper investigation into the matter will reveal the facts. “I request the administration and police to conduct a proper investigation in this matter. I am sure facts will reveal the conspiracy to defame me. I am being defamed from pillar to post and a political conspiracy cannot be ruled out. I would wait for the official report on the matter.”Reacting to the same, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Gruesome & barbaric! Humanity gets shamed as the rape victim attempts suicide & her father is beaten & dies in police custody. Instead of arresting criminals, victims are arrested by U.P BJP Govt. 'Goonda Raj' prevails in U.P, justice held to ransom as BJP leaders run a-mock.”Meanwhile, taking note of the matter, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar sought a report in the matter from the District Administration and Director General Jail.