English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Father of UP Woman Who Alleged Rape by BJP MLA Dies in Jail; Five Policemen Suspended
The teenager had tried to set herself on fire outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA from Banagarmau (Unnao) Kuldeep Singh Sengar and that the police was not taking any action.
Image for representation. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Lucknow: The Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended five police personnel after the father of an 18-year-old girl, who tried to self-immolate herself, died under mysterious circumstances in Unnao Jail on Monday.
The teenager had tried to set herself on fire outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA from Banagarmau (Unnao) Kuldeep Singh Sengar and that the police was not taking any action. The CM’s security personnel had foiled the self-immolation bid.
Now, the family is alleging that the father was killed inside the jail by supporters of the BJP MLA.
The girl’s now deceased father was sent to Unnao Jail after an altercation with the BJP MLAs younger brother and the leader’s supporters. He was shifted to the district hospital by jail authorities after complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting. The father died in the early hours of Monday but the reasons behind his death could not be ascertained.
Talking to the media, Unnao district hospital’s Dr Atul said, “The man was admitted to the hospital late last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in the early hours of Monday.”
Speaking to News18, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has said that was all part of a political conspiracy to defame him and only a proper investigation into the matter will reveal the facts. “I request the administration and police to conduct a proper investigation in this matter. I am sure facts will reveal the conspiracy to defame me. I am being defamed from pillar to post and a political conspiracy cannot be ruled out. I would wait for the official report on the matter.”
Reacting to the same, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Gruesome & barbaric! Humanity gets shamed as the rape victim attempts suicide & her father is beaten & dies in police custody. Instead of arresting criminals, victims are arrested by U.P BJP Govt. 'Goonda Raj' prevails in U.P, justice held to ransom as BJP leaders run a-mock.”
Meanwhile, taking note of the matter, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar sought a report in the matter from the District Administration and Director General Jail.
Also Watch
The teenager had tried to set herself on fire outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA from Banagarmau (Unnao) Kuldeep Singh Sengar and that the police was not taking any action. The CM’s security personnel had foiled the self-immolation bid.
Now, the family is alleging that the father was killed inside the jail by supporters of the BJP MLA.
The girl’s now deceased father was sent to Unnao Jail after an altercation with the BJP MLAs younger brother and the leader’s supporters. He was shifted to the district hospital by jail authorities after complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting. The father died in the early hours of Monday but the reasons behind his death could not be ascertained.
Talking to the media, Unnao district hospital’s Dr Atul said, “The man was admitted to the hospital late last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in the early hours of Monday.”
Speaking to News18, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has said that was all part of a political conspiracy to defame him and only a proper investigation into the matter will reveal the facts. “I request the administration and police to conduct a proper investigation in this matter. I am sure facts will reveal the conspiracy to defame me. I am being defamed from pillar to post and a political conspiracy cannot be ruled out. I would wait for the official report on the matter.”
Reacting to the same, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Gruesome & barbaric! Humanity gets shamed as the rape victim attempts suicide & her father is beaten & dies in police custody. Instead of arresting criminals, victims are arrested by U.P BJP Govt. 'Goonda Raj' prevails in U.P, justice held to ransom as BJP leaders run a-mock.”
Meanwhile, taking note of the matter, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar sought a report in the matter from the District Administration and Director General Jail.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|35
|28
|28
|91
|2
|England
|21
|22
|15
|58
|4
|Canada
|7
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|6
|4
|14
|8
|South Africa
|4
|3
|5
|12
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Will Leave The Fans Excited and Nostalgic at The Same Time
- IPL 2018: Yusuf Congratulates Brother Irfan on New Role; Promises Something Special
- Winking 'Forbidden' in Islam, Says Fresh Plea in SC Against Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Song
- OnePlus 6 Will Come in Three Colours With iPhone X-like Notch And More
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed