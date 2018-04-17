GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Father Rapes 10-year-old Girl in UP's Mahoba, Mother Files Complaint

A medical exam has confirmed that the girl was, in fact, raped and Mahoba Police have registered an FIR based on the mother’s complaint. The accused had gone into hiding on Sunday, after the FIR was registered. He was finally arrested in the city on Monday.

Uday Singh Rana | News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
Father Rapes 10-year-old Girl in UP's Mahoba, Mother Files Complaint
Image for representation only.
Noida: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her alcoholic father in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, barely 160 km from Unnao — the district which recently hit headlines over a rape case.

According to police, the mother of the girl alleged that her husband, who is an alcoholic, had raped her daughter when she had left her alone with him on Saturday.

A medical exam has confirmed that the girl was, in fact, raped and Mahoba Police have registered an FIR based on the mother’s complaint. The accused had gone into hiding on Sunday, after the FIR was registered. He was finally arrested in the city on Monday.

Police said the woman, a mother of three, took two of her children with her when she went to a field in a nearby village to work. The second of her three children, a 10-year-old girl, was left at home with the father. When the woman returned home, she found out from her daughter that she had been raped by her own father.

Jitendra Kumar Dubey, Mahoba’s Circle Officer (City), confirmed the news and told News18, “The incident took place in Subhash Nagar area of Mahoba city on Saturday. The girl’s mother is a farm labourer and would often leave behind children with their father when she would go out to work. A day after the incident, she came to the Mahoba Kotwali police station with her daughter and filed the complaint.”

Mahoba Kotwali station officer Vikramjit Singh said, “A case has been registered against the father under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl has been sent to Mahoba district hospital for medical treatment. The accused is in custody and is being questioned.”

On Monday, an eight-year-old was raped and strangled in Etah district. The incident took place during a wedding when parents of the girl were busy and a teen lured the minor to a half-built house and allegedly raped her.

These are the latest in a string of cases of violence against minor girls across India. While CBI is investigating Unnao girl’s allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, eight lawyers were named in an FIR for obstructing policemen while filing chargesheet in Kathua rape case. Meanwhile, body of an unidentified minor girl was found in Gujarat's Surat with 86 injury marks.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
