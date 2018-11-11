English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Man Rapes Minor Daughter While Mother Was Away; Arrested
The victim, whose mother died on November 7 from injuries sustained in a road accident, had gone to her uncle's place and then refused to go back home. On being asked the reason, she told her uncle that the accused had raped her.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Surat: A man was arrested in Gujarat's Surat after his daughter complained that he had raped her four years ago, police said on Sunday.
The victim disclosed the incident to her mother's brother, following which a case was registered on Saturday and the accused, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested the same day, said sub-inspector C R Desai of Amroli police station.
"According to the victim, who is now 15 years old, her father had raped her four years ago when her mother was away and had threatened her to not reveal it to anyone," Desai said.
"The victim, whose mother died on November 7 from injuries sustained in a road accident, had gone to her uncle's place and then refused to go back home. On being asked the reason, she told her uncle that the accused had raped her four years ago," he said.
The 41-year-old accused has been charged under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman), 376 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he informed.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
