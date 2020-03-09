Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Father Scolds UP Woman for Chewing Tobacco While Cooking, She Sets Herself on Fire

Upset after the scolding, the woman went inside her room with a container of kerosene and after bolting the door, set herself on fire. Minutes later, she rushed out engulfed in flames.

IANS

March 9, 2020, 10:18 PM IST
Father Scolds UP Woman for Chewing Tobacco While Cooking, She Sets Herself on Fire
Image for representation (Reuters)

Kanpur: A 24-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after she set herself on fire when she was allegedly scolded by her father for consuming 'gutkha'.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Sunday at a house in Shastri Nagar under the Kakadeo police station.

Police said the deceased, identified as Manisha, was scolded by her cousin Arvind and her father for eating 'gutkha' while she was preparing food for the family.

Manisha was reprimanded for her habit of consuming excessive 'gutkha' on earlier occasions too. Upset, she went inside her room with a container of kerosene and after bolting the door, set herself on fire. Minutes later, she rushed out engulfed in flames.

"Her family tried to douse the fire and rushed her to the burn unit of Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

Kaushal Kishore Dikshit, Kakadeo police station in-charge said, "Manisha's death was a clear case of suicide. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem."​

