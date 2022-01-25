Father Sells Fifth Toddler to Repay Debt in Gambling, Gets Caught After Wife's Complaint

Three men, including a father, has been arrested for selling a two-month-old toddler to pay off debts gained through gambling in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district.

Abdul Salam and Kairunisha, a couple hailing from Uraiyur Keezhapandamangalam in Trichy district have four children, while another boy baby was born a couple of months ago. Abdul Salam, a labourer, has been indulging in gambling by borrowing money from friends and relatives without going to work. He has taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a person named Arokiyaraj from the Tennur area in Trichy. As Abdul Salam was unable to clear the debts on time, Arokiyaraj asked Abdul Salam his newborn as compensation.

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam held talks with his wife and tried convincing Kairunisha to sell the fifth baby. However, after selling the baby, the father is said to have received extra money than the targeted amount.

Moreover, frequent quarrels broke out between the couple over the baby, and the mother Kairunisha asked her husband to bring back the baby again. When Abdul refused to bring back the toddler, she lodged a complaint at the Uraiyur police station.

Accordingly, the Uraiyur police registered a case and arrested Abdul Salam, Arokiyaraj and his cousin Sandanakumar from Thotiyam for being an accomplice in the crime. All three were arrested under the Child Abduction Prevention Act. Besides the three, Arokiyaraj’s relative Ponnar and three others are under police investigation.

