Father Shoots Son Dead for Serving Him Half-filled Glass of Milk in UP, Then Kills Self

Pilibhit: A man allegedly shot dead his teenage son and then killed himself over a dispute over a glass of milk.

The incident took place in Sohanna village in Puranpur area, late on Monday night.

Gurmukh Singh (55) had an argument with his son Jaskaran (16) over the quantity of milk given to him. Gurmukh complained that his son had taken more milk while he was given a lesser quantity.

An angry Gurmukh shot his son and brother Avtar Singh, who tried to intervene, and later also shot himself. While Gurmukh and his son died on the spot, Avtar was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

According to circle officer of Puranpur circle Yogendra Kumar, Gurmukh Singh asked his son, Jaskaran, a Class 12 student, to fetch a glass of milk for him. He lost his temper when he saw his son bring a half-filled glass of milk.

Gurmukh Singh's wife and daughter were away at the time.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit, have inspected the spot.

SK Singh, Station House Officer, said a complaint was filed by Gurmukh Singh's brother, Balvir Singh.

The FIR was lodged against the deceased, Gurmukh Singh, under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to kill).

