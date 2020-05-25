INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Father Smashes Heads of Minor Daughters with Brick for Being Loud on Eid

Representative image.

Representative image.

According to the police spokesperson, 35-year-old Zainul Abdeen had divorced his wife Shahida one and a half years ago but his daughters Mosiba, 5, and Alsiba, 2, were staying with him.

  • IANS Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
Share this:

A father battered his five-year-old and 2-year-old daughters to death merely because they were creating a noise. The residents of the village are so distressed at the incident that most of them did not celebrate Eid on Monday.

The incident took place in Banethu village in Sant Kabir Nagar on Sunday night. The accused has been arrested while the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

According to the police spokesperson, 35-year-old Zainul Abdeen had divorced his wife Shahida one and a half years ago but his daughters Mosiba, 5, and Alsiba, 2, were staying with him.

"On Sunday night, the girls were playing in the house and making noise which angered the father. Zainul picked up a brick lying nearby and smashed the girls' heads till they died. The police reached the house on receiving information and Zainul has been arrested," the police spokesman said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading