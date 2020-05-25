Father Smashes Heads of Minor Daughters with Brick for Being Loud on Eid

A father battered his five-year-old and 2-year-old daughters to death merely because they were creating a noise. The residents of the village are so distressed at the incident that most of them did not celebrate Eid on Monday.

The incident took place in Banethu village in Sant Kabir Nagar on Sunday night. The accused has been arrested while the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

According to the police spokesperson, 35-year-old Zainul Abdeen had divorced his wife Shahida one and a half years ago but his daughters Mosiba, 5, and Alsiba, 2, were staying with him.

"On Sunday night, the girls were playing in the house and making noise which angered the father. Zainul picked up a brick lying nearby and smashed the girls' heads till they died. The police reached the house on receiving information and Zainul has been arrested," the police spokesman said.