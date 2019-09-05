Take the pledge to vote

Father, Son Die After Consuming Birthday Cake in Telangana's Siddipet

The man's wife and daughter, who also consumed the cake on Wednesday night during the birthday celebrations of the nine-year-old boy, were undergoing treatment in two separate hospitals here and in Hyderabad.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Father, Son Die After Consuming Birthday Cake in Telangana's Siddipet
For Representation
Siddipet: A 39-year-old man and his young son died in Siddipet district on Thursday after eating a birthday cake which was suspected to be poisoned,

police said.

The man's wife and daughter, who also consumed the cake on Wednesday night during the birthday celebrations of the nine-year-old boy, were undergoing treatment in two separate hospitals here and in Hyderabad, they said.

While the man and the boy died without responding to treatment on Thursday morning, his wife and daughter are still undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was some property dispute between the man and his cousin, who had sent the cake, suspected to be poisoned.

The samples of the cake have been sent to a lab to ascertain if it was with laced with any poisonous substance, police said.

A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on, they said.

