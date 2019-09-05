Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Father-son Duo Arrested for Duping People for Their Money using RBI's Name

The accused, identified as Harish Diwan and Abhishek, were associated with a gan adept at duping people for their money by claiming they had been selected for an RBI scheme.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Father-son Duo Arrested for Duping People for Their Money using RBI's Name
Image for representation.
Loading...

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested a father-son duo from Delhi for duping people using the name of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said an official.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Indores Cyber Cell, Jitendra Singh told reporters here that arrested accused, who were running a call centre in National Capital Region (NCR), were identified as Harish Diwan (53) and his son Abhishek(28).

The father-son duo is associated with a gang adept at using the RBIs name to dupe people across the country, he said. Singh said, "We have been investigating a case of online fraud. The gang duped Pramod Kumar, a resident of Ujjain, saying he was selected under a RBI scheme, which will provide him a profit of Rs 1.68 crore.

"But, he has to deposit the amount of tax deduction at source (TDS) in the government treasury to get this benefit.

The SP said, A woman associated with this gang told Kumar on phone that she is part of the RBI Governors personal staff. She told the victim to deposit the money in different bank accounts to get this benefit.

Singh said different gang members called Kumar between 2014 and 2018 and made him deposit Rs 23.62 lakh in multiple bank accounts.

When Kumar realised he was being duped, he contacted the cyber police, which arrested the duo from Delhi, he said. The police have been searching for a key member of the gang and the woman who posed as the RBIs governors staff member, the SP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram