Father-Son Duo Thrashed For Refusing To Join Local Humanitarian Group in Odisha

In violation of human rights, members belonging to a local group ‘Manavvadi Sangathan’ in Bolagada block of Khordha district allegedly thrashed a father-son duo of Kadaba village for refusing to join their organisation. A video of the inhuman act has gone viral on social media.

The video showed a group of miscreants abusing and thrashing the father and the son mercilessly with sticks. According to reports, Manavvadi Sangathan (meaning, humanitarian organisation) has been trying to include tribal people to their organisation forcefully.

The group reportedly thrashes those who refuse to join the organisation. When the father and son duo from Kadaba village refused to join the group, they faced the same fate. No complaint about the incident has been lodged in the nearby police station. However, the police have cross-checked the video. According to Khordha SP Rajkishore Dora, police will investigate the incident and strong action will be taken.

The victim, Maguni Nayak, said that two months back, a young man suddenly arrived at his house. He took Maguni and his son to a car parking area. Both the father and son, were brutally beaten by a group of people for not joining the organisation. The victims alleged that Manas Das, the chief of the humanitarian organisation (A lawyer by profession), was behind the heinous act.

One more person named Beleshwar Parida of Abhimanpur village alleged that members of this organisation had killed and burnt his brother-in-law Satyabrata Nayak on the night of the 2nd of August.

