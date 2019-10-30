Take the pledge to vote

Father, Son Killed on Way Home as Car Hits Their Bicycle in Delhi

Heera lived with his wife in Delhi, and his son Kishore came to meet his parents here a few days ago to celebrate Diwali together, a police officer said.

IANS

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Father, Son Killed on Way Home as Car Hits Their Bicycle in Delhi
Representative image.

New Delhi: A man and his son have been killed after the bicycle they were riding was hit by a car here, police said.

The accident took place on Monday night when they were on their way back home, police said on Tuesday.

A Delhi Police officer told IANS that the victims were identified has Heera, and Kishore (10), of Nepal origin.

Both were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after the accident. The doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A police officer said Heera lived with his wife in Delhi, and his son Kishore came to meet his parents here a few days ago to celebrate Diwali together.

Police are looking for the car involved in the accident. The driver had managed to speed away from the spot after the incident.

A case of rash driving and death by negligence has been registered by the police.

