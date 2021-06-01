Father’s Salary Stopped for More Than 2 Years, J&K Youth Dies by Suicide Over Family’s Abject Conditions

A 24-year-old man ended his life over family’s abject conditions after the government stopped his father’s salary apparently over his past links with separatism for which police had given him a clean chit.

Shoiab Bashir, a postgraduate student, recorded a video minutes before he consumed poison saying “he is no longer able to take family’s miseries after his father’s salary was stopped for the past two-and-a-half years’ pushing them to a brink."

Bashir’s tragic death sent shockwaves across Kashmir with many, including his teacher father Bashir Ahmad Mir and his colleagues, demanding a stern action against Mohammad Yunus Malik, former director, education, for allegedly heaping miseries on them by sitting on files. Malik was shifted from the department a few months ago but the teachers squarely blame him for the woes of 160 odd teachers.

Bilal Mohideen, district magistrate of Kulgam, said he wasn’t aware about the details of this case and why the young man committed suicide. “I won’t be able to help the family as of now but I have sought details about this case. I would be able to comment afterwards," he told News 18.

Tassaduq Mir, the current director, education said he has given a factual report to the government based on the directions given by court and higher officials. "Essentially wages should have been given as was instructed by the honorable court. There should have been no delay in the release of the salaries," he told News 18.

Whether government would seek to rectify the lapse sooner or later, Bashir’s native village - Damhal - meanwhile has slipped into deep shock after the suicide incident -probably a first in many years in the valley over financial distress.

“I am taking my life because I cannot bear the suffering of my family in the face of my father’s salary being withheld," Shoiab Bashir said in a choked voice, while recording the clip in Kashmiri language.

In the 90-second clip, where he sounds tired and helpless, went viral within no time after the Kulgam youngster succumbed at a Srinagar hospital, two days after he had consumed poison on Wednesday.

"I am sacrificing my life for all the teachers who like my father haven’t received their salaries," he said, adding I hope it moves government into action.

It is not clear whether Bashir had recorded the video after taking the poisonous substance or he had filmed it first and then taken the extreme step.

On Monday, the third day of mourning of his son, Mir sat in a corner of small tent that was pitched next to his house. Friends and relatives turned up to share family’s grief and wipe their tears. Inside the small house, Mir’s wife and mother were consoled by women sporting multi-coloured scarves. They kept pouring in groups of twos and fours from different directions before pulling in front of the small veranda where hundreds of slippers and shoes were stacked all over.

"We had never thought he would take his life. He was mentally strong and would work in people’s homes and fields endlessly to earn his fees when I had no money," Mir said, adding he was the one who helped run the household. “I am doubly broken. My son is gone too," he said.

Bashir was pursuing post-graduation in Psychology through distance education and simultaneously doing a teacher’s course. He would do menial jobs to help family tide over the crisis and even pay up for his education, said Mir.

“Maybe he was tired and fed up with the condition of the family. He must have been depressed," said Mir, trying to recollect what could have been the tipping point.

The family is in a debt; it has taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the bank and another Rs 3,50,000 from relatives. "To pay installment, they sold an ox last time," said a relative, shaking his head in grief and disbelief.

Mir said on Wednesday morning Bashir told him he will visit his aunt’s place. He said he got a call from home later that day that Bashir was not feeling well. He said when he returned home, his son was crying in his mother’s lap."

He was asking her why were we so poor that our problems were not getting resolved. “He was fumbling with words. It was then we realised he had taken some fungicide. We took him to a local dispensary and later to Srinagar," said Bashir. He kept swaying between life and death but after two days he died on Friday.

Mir said between 2013 and early 2019, the family was doing well. Mir had got recruited as an ad-hoc teacher in 2005, making Rs 1000 first and then Rs 1500. In 2013, he got regularised as a general line teacher. His salary rose manifold and till February 2019 the family lived off well. But in March, salaries of 160 odd teachers, including that of Mir, was stopped.

The then director Malik, had asked teachers that a fresh verification is pending against them. Malik was referring to old cases made against the teachers — 60 had cases slapped under subversive acts while others faced regular ones under domestic violence, property disputes and familial discords.

The teachers, meanwhile, moved the court and wrote to higher ups asking for relief. The court directed the government to release the salaries of the affected teachers. Even the J&K law department and secretary asked Yunus to release the salaries but for some reason he procastinated. "He is the one who should be held responsible for the murder of Shoiab Bashir," said Abdul Rashid, a teacher. Mohammad Amin Khan, his colleague, said, “My mother tried to commit suicide on two occasions when she learnt government had stopped my salary. She is a phychatric patient and I have to spend Rs 8000 on her medicines every month. With no salary in hand, I have been in debt," he said.

Senior CPI leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly for Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami demanded a time-bound probe into the incident.

“The youth, who was a son of a government school teacher, was reportedly forced to take an extreme step after his father was denied salary for the past two years. Even if reports of his father being a former militant are true, it should have been verified before he entered into service,” Tarigami said.

He was allowed to join the job as part of the government’s rehabilitation policy for former militants. Why are such people and their families being punished for it now? If somebody has shunned the path of violence 20 years back and returned to the mainstream, he should be allowed to live peacefully, the statement said.

There is a need to hold a proper probe into the incident which led to this teacher’s young son to take such a harsh step, he said, adding “I hope J&K Lieutenant Governor will order a probe into this incident and bring the officers to book whose inaction led to this tragic incident, he said.

