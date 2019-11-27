Take the pledge to vote

Fathima Latheef's Family Hands Over Her Laptop, Tab to Crime Branch; Will Meet PM Modi on December 2

Fathima’s father Abdul Latheef and sister Ayesha met the Central Crime Branch officials in Chennai on Wednesday and submitted Fathima’s laptop and tab for forensic examination.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:November 27, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Fathima Latheef's Family Hands Over Her Laptop, Tab to Crime Branch; Will Meet PM Modi on December 2
Chennai: The family of IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef, who ended her life earlier this month, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 2, the girl’s father said. He expressed hopes that those responsible for their daughter’s death will be arrested.

Fathima’s father Abdul Latheef and sister Ayesha met the Central Crime Branch officials in Chennai on Wednesday and submitted Fathima’s laptop and tab for forensic examination.

After a three-and-a-half hour session with the special team, Abdul said, "We believe the investigation is going in the right direction. Police officials have told us not to speak to the media. They have assured us that action will be taken against those responsible for my daughter's death. We will meet the Prime Minister on Monday in connection with Fathima's death."

The family is likely to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday.

Fathima Latheef, who was pursuing her masters in Humanities, committed suicide on November 9 at Sarayu hostel of IIT Madras. The death turned controversial after her parents sought a thorough investigation alleging the involvement of faculty members in the case.

The CCB-Chennai has begun its investigation by questioning three professors from the Humanities department. Meanwhile, a suicide note reportedly left behind by Fathima Latheef, is being checked for authenticity by the state cyber crime department.

Latheef's suicide has sparked an intense debate over whether IIT Madras needs to take more measures to ensure the students are not subjected to performance pressures, or those of other kinds.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
