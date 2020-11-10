Fatuha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Fatuha (Fatwa, Fatwah) (फतुहा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Fatuha is part of 30. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,66,530 eligible electors, of which 1,38,857 were male, 1,26,990 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,54,396 eligible electors, of which 1,36,907 were male, 1,17,484 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,952 eligible electors, of which 1,07,981 were male, 89,971 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatuha in 2015 was 134. In 2010, there were 132.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Rama Nand Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Satyendra Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 30,402 votes which was 19.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 50.51% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Ramanand Yadav of RJD won in this seat defeating Ajay Kumar Singh of JDU by a margin of 9,656 votes which was 8.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 44.93% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 185. Fatuha Assembly segment of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Fatuha are: Asha Devi (BJP), Deepak Kumar (RLSP), Manoj Kumar Sinha (NCP), Rit Lal Ray (RJD), Amar Nath Ray (PP), Amrendra Kumar (LSSP), Raghuvir Mahto (RJSBP), Rakesh Kumar Ranjan (JKM), Vijay Shanker Mishra (BJKDD), Shambhu Sharma (LJPS), Dr. Sidheshwar Prasad (BRD), Suraj Dev Ray (BLRP), Ganesh Ray (IND), Ramesh Kumar (IND), Ramji Ray (ADP), Shyam Rajak (IND), Suraj Prasad (IND), Surendra Prasad (IND), Sonu Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.19%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.12%, while it was 56.47% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 281 polling stations in 185. Fatuha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 258. In 2010 there were 224 polling stations.

Extent:

185. Fatuha constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Fatuha and Sampatchak; Gram Panchayats Marchi, Mahuli, Fatehpur, Sonwan, Punadih and Sabalpur of Patna Rural Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Fatuha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Fatuha is 225.93 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Fatuha is: 25°30'25.9"N 85°13'20.6"E.

