English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FBI Official Meets Gujarat Cops Over Illegal Call Centres
The illegal call centres busted by the Ahmedabad police's cyber cell were found to be involved in extorting money from US citizens by making deceptive calls.
(Image for representation)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The FBI attache in the United States Embassy in India met Ahmedabad police officials to assist the latter in an ongoing probe into illegal call centres busted here recently, a senior official said on Sunday.
Ahmedabad police had sought help from the FBI attache in the ongoing investigation in illegal call centres involving US citizens and territory, city police commissioner A K Singh said.
The FBI attache visited Ahmedabad on Saturday and gathered information and data related to the case, Singh added. "We are investigating a couple of cases here where we raided such call centres and arrested people. We have data and information about US citizens, bank accounts and US territory connected to the crime," Singh said.
"We sought help from the law enforcement attache in the American consulate under mutual legal assistance treaty since the case involves American citizens and territories," he said.
The illegal call centres busted by the Ahmedabad police's cyber cell were found to be involved in extorting money from US citizens by making deceptive calls, Singh said.
He said money thus extorted from the US citizens was being laundered through Indian shores using hawala, bitcoin and several other investment methods. "We are exploring the possibilities of using legal aid treaty for getting more information and taking the case to the logical conclusion on our shore and, if they (US) assist us, on their shores as well," he said.
Ahmedabad police had recently busted illegal call centres operating from the city where data of US citizens obtained unauthorisedly was used to target victims and defraud them.
Co-conspirators in the case have been found to be based in the USA, Gujarat police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Ahmedabad police had sought help from the FBI attache in the ongoing investigation in illegal call centres involving US citizens and territory, city police commissioner A K Singh said.
The FBI attache visited Ahmedabad on Saturday and gathered information and data related to the case, Singh added. "We are investigating a couple of cases here where we raided such call centres and arrested people. We have data and information about US citizens, bank accounts and US territory connected to the crime," Singh said.
"We sought help from the law enforcement attache in the American consulate under mutual legal assistance treaty since the case involves American citizens and territories," he said.
The illegal call centres busted by the Ahmedabad police's cyber cell were found to be involved in extorting money from US citizens by making deceptive calls, Singh said.
He said money thus extorted from the US citizens was being laundered through Indian shores using hawala, bitcoin and several other investment methods. "We are exploring the possibilities of using legal aid treaty for getting more information and taking the case to the logical conclusion on our shore and, if they (US) assist us, on their shores as well," he said.
Ahmedabad police had recently busted illegal call centres operating from the city where data of US citizens obtained unauthorisedly was used to target victims and defraud them.
Co-conspirators in the case have been found to be based in the USA, Gujarat police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During 3rd T20, Touches Feet and Gives Indian Flag
- Amol Palekar Storms Off Stage at Mumbai Event After Being Censored for Questioning Censorship
- Gully Boy First Reviews Out: Unanimously in Praise, Twitter Applauds Ranveer & Alia's Performance
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
- Are There Parallels Between Google Refusing to Attend a US Senate Committee Hearing And Twitter Doing The Same in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results