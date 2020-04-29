FC Barcelona's Arthur Melo Keen to Stay on Despite Italy Transfer Rumours
Arthur Melo expressed his desire to stay on at Barcelona despite being linked to a move to Juventus.
Arthur Melo (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo insists he is keen to stay at the Catalan club despite being linked to a move to Juventus, the Brazil international said on Wednesday.
"The interest of great clubs is flattering, but I have only one thing in mind: playing here for many years," was quoted as saying in statement by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Spanish media reports had linked the Serie A champions with a transfer bid for the 23-year-old.
Arthur, who has 20 caps for Brazil, joined Barca in 2018 from Gremio and helped the Spanish side win their 26th league title.
Both La Liga and the Serie A have been suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis.
