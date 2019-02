FCI 2019 Recruitment Application Process Begins Today at fci.gov.in. Here's How to Apply

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has begun the FCI 2019 Recruitment application process to fill 4103 vacancies at 10.00 am today (Thursday), February 28. The FCI 2019 Recruitment process for Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typists, Assistant Grade II and III positions have begun at fci.gov.in Candidates interested in FCI 2019 Recruitment must apply on or before March 30, 2019.Step 1. Visit the official website of FCI 2019 Recruitment at fci.gov.in Step 2. Click on the relevant option in which one wants to apply.Step 3. Read the registration and application process for FCI 2019 Recruitment carefully and submit the application.Step 4. Take a print out of the application for your future reference.Candidates can access the detailed notification for FCI 2019 Recruitment once it is released to know more about the vacancy, eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy for differently-abled, reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC, exam pattern, exam centre, application process among others.