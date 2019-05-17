English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India Releases Admit Card at fci.gov.in
The Food Corporation of India has declared vacancies for 4103 posts and it will be recruiting for the several posts through two rounds of online test followed by skill test.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
FCI Admit Card 2019 | The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI admit card 2019, FCI admit card for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts, 2019. The FCI admit card 2019 has been released by the public sector undertaking Food Corporation of India, which is abbreviated as FCI, at its official website fci.gov.in. According to the official notification at the FCI’s homepage, the 2019 FCI admit card for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts will be released 15 days prior the online entrance examination.
FCI admit card 2019: Steps to download
Once the 2019 FCI admit card is released online, follow the below steps to download it.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India fci.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "FCI Admit Card Download" tab
Step 3: Enter your login details and hit submit button
Step 4: FCI admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout as well
The Food Corporation of India has declared vacancies for 4103 posts and it will be recruiting for the several posts through two rounds of online test followed by skill test. The government organization FCI, has closed the application form process in April. The online exam will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3 in four shifts a day. The test time duration is 60 minutes.
FCI admit card 2019: Steps to download
Once the 2019 FCI admit card is released online, follow the below steps to download it.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India fci.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "FCI Admit Card Download" tab
Step 3: Enter your login details and hit submit button
Step 4: FCI admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout as well
The Food Corporation of India has declared vacancies for 4103 posts and it will be recruiting for the several posts through two rounds of online test followed by skill test. The government organization FCI, has closed the application form process in April. The online exam will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3 in four shifts a day. The test time duration is 60 minutes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Film-Maker Fridays With Sriram Raghavan
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results