English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India to Release Admit Card by May 16 at fci.gov.in
The FCI Admit Card 2019 will be released by the Food Corporation of India by May 16 at fci.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
FCI Admit Card 2019 | The Food Corporation of India will release the FCI admit card 2019, FCI admit card for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts, 2019 FCI admit card tentatively by May 16. The FCI admit card 2019 will be released by the public sector undertaking Food Corporation of India, which is abbreviated as FCI, at its official website fci.gov.in on May 15 or May 16. According to the official notification at the FCI’s homepage, the 2019 FCI admit card for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts will be released 15 days prior the online entrance examination.
FCI admit card 2019: Steps to download
Once the 2019 FCI admit card is released online, follow the below steps to download it.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India fci.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "FCI Admit Card Download" tab
Step 3: Enter your login details and hit submit button
Step 4: FCI admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout as well
The Food Corporation of India has declared vacancies for 4103 posts and it will be recruiting for the several posts through two rounds of online test followed by skill test. The government organization FCI, has closed the application form process in April. The online exam will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3 in four shifts a day. The test time duration is 60 minutes.
FCI admit card 2019: Steps to download
Once the 2019 FCI admit card is released online, follow the below steps to download it.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India fci.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "FCI Admit Card Download" tab
Step 3: Enter your login details and hit submit button
Step 4: FCI admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout as well
The Food Corporation of India has declared vacancies for 4103 posts and it will be recruiting for the several posts through two rounds of online test followed by skill test. The government organization FCI, has closed the application form process in April. The online exam will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3 in four shifts a day. The test time duration is 60 minutes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Choli Ke Peeche' At Met Gala is Weirdly Infectious
- Samsung 64MP Smartphone Camera Sensor: How it Works, and Why it Matters
- Kartik Aaryan Gives Shout-out to Ananya Panday As SOTY 2 Releases, Shares This Loving Post
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results