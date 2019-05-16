Take the pledge to vote

FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India Releases Admit Card at fci.gov.in

The Food Corporation of India has declared vacancies for 4103 posts and it will be recruiting for the several posts through two rounds of online test followed by skill test.

Updated:May 16, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India Releases Admit Card at fci.gov.in
FCI Admit Card 2019 | The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI admit card 2019, FCI admit card for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts, 2019. The FCI admit card 2019 has been released by the public sector undertaking Food Corporation of India, which is abbreviated as FCI, at its official website fci.gov.in. According to the official notification at the FCI’s homepage, the 2019 FCI admit card for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts will be released 15 days prior the online entrance examination.

FCI admit card 2019: Steps to download

Once the 2019 FCI admit card is released online, follow the below steps to download it.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India fci.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "FCI Admit Card Download" tab
Step 3: Enter your login details and hit submit button
Step 4: FCI admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout as well

The Food Corporation of India has declared vacancies for 4103 posts and it will be recruiting for the several posts through two rounds of online test followed by skill test. The government organization FCI, has closed the application form process in April. The online exam will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3 in four shifts a day. The test time duration is 60 minutes.

