FCI Corruption Case Accused Used To Lend Bribe Money At 2% Interest

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) corruption case in Bhopal seems to be providing new leads every week. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month arrested four staffers of FCI’s Bhopal division over allegations of graft. One of those arrested was Kishore Meena, an Assistant Grade I clerk. The CBI had seized around Rs 3 crore in cash from his residence. Now, the authorities have found that Kishore was using the accumulated cash to lend people money at a two percent interest rate.

Kishore lent crores of rupees to many of his contacts and used to distribute the interest money equally with his accomplices. The CBI is now making a list of all the people to whom Kishore had lent money, in order to get to the root of the case.

So far, the central probe agency has traced one builder who had borrowed Rs 95 lakh from Kishore. The authorities have questioned the builder who had received Rs 60 lakh of the Rs 95 lakh from Kishore in November 2020. In order to widen the scope of the investigation, the CBI officials are preparing a list of the borrowers and summoning them for questioning.

What’s the whole matter?

The four arrested officials had asked a Gurugram-based security agency to pay bribe money in order to have their bills cleared.

According to a report in The Hindu, the CBI acted on a complaint that alleged that an accounts manager of the FCI division in Bhopal demanded Rs 1.5 lakh in black money for clearing the pending bills. A CBI team laid a trap and arrested the four accused. Divisional Manager Harish Hinonia, Manager (Accounts) Arun Shrivastava, Manager (Security) Mohan Parate, and Assistant Kishore Meena were arrested.

“Searches at six places in Bhopal led to the seizure of about ₹3.01 crore in cash, gold jewellery weighing 387 gm, and 670 gm silver items," an official had said.

