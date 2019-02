FCI Recruitment 2019: Application for 4103 Posts Begins Today; Direct Link Here

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an official notification inviting applications for 4,103 vacant posts in junior engineers, stenographers and other posts. Candidates can apply on the official website fci.gov.in by March 25.The candidates can apply online from February 23 till March 25. The application fee for General/OBC category candidates is Rs 500. SC/ ST/ PwBD /Serving Defence Personnel/Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates will be exempted from paying fee.The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Phase-I will test the candidates reasoning ability, English language and numerical aptitude. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test.Interested candidates should check the detailed notification for academic qualification since they differ for every post.Interested candidates should apply online on the official website by March 25, 2019.The guidelines or scanning and uploading of documents is given on the official notification.