LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

FCI Recruitment 2019: Application for 4103 Posts Begins Today; Direct Link Here

The candidates can apply online from February 23 till March 25. Phase-I online test will test the candidates reasoning ability, English language and numerical aptitude.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FCI Recruitment 2019: Application for 4103 Posts Begins Today; Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an official notification inviting applications for 4,103 vacant posts in junior engineers, stenographers and other posts. Candidates can apply on the official website fci.gov.in by March 25.

The candidates can apply online from February 23 till March 25. The application fee for General/OBC category candidates is Rs 500. SC/ ST/ PwBD /Serving Defence Personnel/Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates will be exempted from paying fee.

The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Phase-I will test the candidates reasoning ability, English language and numerical aptitude. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test.

Interested candidates should check the detailed notification for academic qualification since they differ for every post.

How to apply:

1. Interested candidates should apply online on the official website by March 25, 2019.

2. The guidelines or scanning and uploading of documents is given on the official notification.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram