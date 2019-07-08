Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FCI Result 2019: Food Corporation of India Phase 1 Result Released at fci.gov.in

The FCI Phase 1 Result 2019 for 4,103 JE, Steno and Assistant posts was posted by the Food Corporation of India on its official website fci.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
FCI Result 2019: The Food Corporation of India has announced the FCI Phase 1 Result 2019 for 4,103 JE, Steno and Assistant posts. The result was posted by the Food Corporation of India on its official website fci.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the FCI Phase-1 online exam 2019 can check FCI Result 2019 Phase 1 on the official website. The FCI Phase-1 online exam 2019 was conducted by the FCI from May 31 to June 3 2019. Candidates who have qualified the FCI Phase-1 online exam 2019 are now eligible to appear in Phase-II online exam.

FCI Result 2019 Phase 1: How to check your FCI Phase 1 examination result:

Students are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check the Food Corporation of India Phase 1 result 2019, FCI Phase 1 Result 2019, FCI Result 2019 Phase 1

Step 1: Go to the Food Corporation of India's official website fci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on FCI Phase 1 Result 2019

Step 3: Enter Roll Number, registration number, D.O.B, captcha code and click on submit to check your FCI 2019 Result for Phase 1

Step 4: FCI Phase-1 online exam 2019 result will be available on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

