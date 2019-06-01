Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FDA Orders Probe After Viral Video Shows Mumbai Vendor ‘Using’ Toilet Water at Food Stall

The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FDA Orders Probe After Viral Video Shows Mumbai Vendor ‘Using’ Toilet Water at Food Stall
Photo for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A video of a Mumbai vendor allegedly using toilet water for chutney to be served with idli has gone viral across social media, alarming netizens about the safety and quality of food served in streetside eateries.

In the video, a hawker who runs an idli stall on a pavement outside Mumbai’s Borivali Railway Station can be seen fetching water from a toilet. The 45-second video, however, doesn’t affirm the time or date of the incident.

The clip has invited the attention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said it has launched an investigation.



The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.

"The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected," said Shailesh Adhav of the FDA branch in Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.

Asked about the probable action that could be initiated against such vendors, the FDA official said, “When the person is caught, his licence will be checked and if any sample is found, it is seized. Necessary action will be taken.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram