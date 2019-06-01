English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FDA Orders Probe After Viral Video Shows Mumbai Vendor ‘Using’ Toilet Water at Food Stall
The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.
Photo for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A video of a Mumbai vendor allegedly using toilet water for chutney to be served with idli has gone viral across social media, alarming netizens about the safety and quality of food served in streetside eateries.
In the video, a hawker who runs an idli stall on a pavement outside Mumbai’s Borivali Railway Station can be seen fetching water from a toilet. The 45-second video, however, doesn’t affirm the time or date of the incident.
The clip has invited the attention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said it has launched an investigation.
The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.
"The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected," said Shailesh Adhav of the FDA branch in Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.
Asked about the probable action that could be initiated against such vendors, the FDA official said, “When the person is caught, his licence will be checked and if any sample is found, it is seized. Necessary action will be taken.”
In the video, a hawker who runs an idli stall on a pavement outside Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station can be seen fetching water from a toilet. The 45-second video, however, doesn't affirm the time or date of the incident.
The clip has invited the attention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said it has launched an investigation.
#हे राम! नींबू शरबत के बाद अब इडली भी गंदे पानी से !! इस वायरल वीडियो में इडली विक्रेता इडली के लिए # Borivali स्टेशन के शौचालय से गंदा पानी लेते हुए दिख रहा है #BMC #FDA ?@ndtvindia @MumbaiPolice @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/TFmRkgoMMN— sunilkumar singh (@sunilcredible) May 31, 2019
The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.
"The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected," said Shailesh Adhav of the FDA branch in Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.
Asked about the probable action that could be initiated against such vendors, the FDA official said, "When the person is caught, his licence will be checked and if any sample is found, it is seized. Necessary action will be taken."
