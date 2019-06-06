Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FDDI AIST Result 2019: Check FDDI’s All India Selection Test Result at fddiindia.com

After the announcement of FDDI AIST 2019 Entrance Results, the Footwear Design and Development Institute will begin the counseling process for the admissions from June 29, which will continue until July 2, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
FDDI AIST Result 2019: The Footwear Design and Development Institute, India has announced its FDDI All India Selection Test 2019 Result online today. The result for FDDI AIST 2019 was earlier scheduled to be declared at 12 noon, which was later declared at 4 pm on Thursday. All the candidates who appeared for the Footwear Design and Development Institute All India Selection Test 2019 can check their FDDI entrance test result from their official website fddiindia.com.

This year, the entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programme at different FDDI campus was conducted on May 26, 2019. After the announcement of FDDI AIST 2019 Entrance Results, the Footwear Design and Development Institute will begin the counseling process for the admissions from June 29, which will continue until July 2, 2019. To lock their seats in FDDI, candidates will have to pay Rs 25,000 as fees including Rs 5,000 as counselling charges.

To download the FDDI Result 2019, the candidates will need to enter any two of the following: Roll Number, Date of Birth or Application number in the FDDI 2019 result link. The admissions to the FDDI programmes will be strictly based on the performance of the candidate in the FDDI entrance examination 2019.

Here’s how you can check FDDI AIST Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of FDDI at fddiindia.com

Step 2: On the right hand side of the home page, you will find link for FDDI AIST 2019 Result

Step 3: Click on ‘AIST 2019’ result link

Step 4: Click on view AIST Written Test Result 2019 link

Step 5: Enter the application number, date of birth or roll number of 2019 FDDI AIST

Step 6: Your FDDI AIST Result 2019 will appear on screen

Step 7: Download the AIST Result PDF and take printout for future reference.

