'Fear of...': Here's Why CJI Chandrachud Thinks Judges are Reluctant to Grant Bail  

Addressing the issue of higher judiciary being flooded with bail applications, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that Judges at the grassroots are reluctant to grant bail “because there is a sense of fear of being targeted for granting bail in heinous cases".

At a felicitation event organised by the Bar Council of India, CJI Chandrachud said, “Higher judiciary is flooded with bail applications due to reluctance at grassroots to grant bail. Judges at the grassroots are reluctant to grant bail not because they do not understand crime, but there is sense of fear of being targeted for granting bail in heinous cases."

Meanwhile, Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present at the event, raised concerns over several lawyers meeting CJI regarding transfers.

“I heard some lawyers want to meet CJI regarding the transfer case. It can be an individual issue but if it becomes a recurring instance for every decision by the collegium which is supported by Government then ‘Where will it lead to’, whole dimension will change," Rijiju said.

Senior-most Supreme Court judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 9, succeeding Uday Umesh Lalit. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to DY Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Justice Chandrachud assumed charge as the 50th CJI and has a tenure of over two years.

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice DY Chandrachud has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He has been associated with the Bombay High Court too and was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court in 2016.

Some of Justice DY Chandrachud’s notable judgments are on the Indian Constitution, comparative constitutional law, human rights, gender justice, public interest litigation, criminal laws and commercial laws.

